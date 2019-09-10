Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,348. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

