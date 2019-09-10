Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 208,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 125,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Goodfish-Kirana project that comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units, as well as 28-patented claims covering 3,418 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

