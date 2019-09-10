Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.64, 50,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 748,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,444,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 831.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 837,047 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 550,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,450,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,139,000 after buying an additional 547,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 332.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 531,600 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

