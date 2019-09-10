Waves (WAVES) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.14 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Waves has a total market cap of $105.63 million and $10.14 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex and Liqui. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032499 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, Coinrail, Bittrex, Liqui, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Upbit, Coinbe, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Indodax, Tidex, Binance, Exmo, YoBit, Bitbns, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Cryptohub and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

