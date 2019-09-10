WAX Market Cap Reaches $39.44 Million (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $33,033.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Huobi. Over the last week, WAX has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00216875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.00 or 0.01241962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00087930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About WAX

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, C2CX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bibox, Tidex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.