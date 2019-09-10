Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $30.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

WW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 29,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.20. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

