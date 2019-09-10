Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 3.2% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $129.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,336,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

