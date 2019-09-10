Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 285.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Waters by 10.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $221.97. 19,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,381. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average of $221.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

