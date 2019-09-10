Wesleyan Assurance Society Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 74.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,200.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,188.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,165.45. The firm has a market cap of $836.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

