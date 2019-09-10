Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.32

Shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $15.57. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 11,344 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

