Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Lowered to $30.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WES. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of WES opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,562,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 558,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 504.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,323,000 after buying an additional 11,558,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7,463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,408,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after buying an additional 9,284,294 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,523,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,949,000 after buying an additional 2,440,308 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,923,000 after buying an additional 3,020,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

