Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $103.11 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,098 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $103,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,558. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

