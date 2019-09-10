Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $138,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 36,563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 784,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $110,942,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,471,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,275,354,000 after acquiring an additional 213,987 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.53. 5,345,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.38.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

