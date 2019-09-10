Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $75.43 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,578,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,425,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 47,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. 166,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,724. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

