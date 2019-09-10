WINk Market Capitalization Achieves $46.37 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. WINk has a total market cap of $46.37 million and $17.11 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

