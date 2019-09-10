WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.11

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and traded as high as $49.26. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 79,533 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,213.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

