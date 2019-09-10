Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE:WH traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. 5,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,043. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,840. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

