XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.78

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.78 and traded as high as $18.56. XOMA shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 306 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XOMA Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter worth about $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

