Yale University Acquires New Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Yale University bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Douglas Emmett comprises approximately 0.3% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,915,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 904,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,184,000 after acquiring an additional 706,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 424,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,515,000 after purchasing an additional 378,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. 26,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,230. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

