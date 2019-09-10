YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $185,467.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $185,467.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00216365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.51 or 0.01247350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00088013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

