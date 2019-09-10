Zacks: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 248 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. AAON has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.42 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 11.01%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AAON by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

