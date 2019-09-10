Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.61 Million

Analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post sales of $533.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $540.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $453.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $94,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,316.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,598 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. 68,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

