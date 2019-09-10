Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) to Post $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HNI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. HNI reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HNI will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HNI.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti set a $45.00 price objective on HNI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:HNI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 248,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HNI has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of HNI by 1,883.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

