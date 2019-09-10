Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $125,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,626. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.