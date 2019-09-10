Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $125,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,626. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

