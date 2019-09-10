Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to report $124.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Continental Building Products posted sales of $131.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year sales of $507.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $511.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $521.62 million, with estimates ranging from $503.00 million to $532.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Building Products.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Building Products stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 225,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,558. The firm has a market cap of $849.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.