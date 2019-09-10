Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. FMC reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $33,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in FMC by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,468 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in FMC by 2,439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 124,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FMC by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.60. 1,093,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,536. FMC has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

