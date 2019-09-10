Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.66. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.75 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 9.66%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1,412.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.