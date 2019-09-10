Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Billion

Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $5.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.27 billion and the lowest is $5.25 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $20.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.12 billion to $25.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.99. 7,229,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.63.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 784,287 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,716,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.