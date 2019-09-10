Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Announce $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $2.94. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $10.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $22.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.87. The company had a trading volume of 67,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average of $143.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after acquiring an additional 217,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $258,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,602 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

