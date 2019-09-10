Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

