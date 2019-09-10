Zacks Investment Research Lowers COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cobham Plc is engaged in designing and manufacturing equipment as well as components for defence and security, aerospace, space, marine and electronic industries. It primarily operates through segments which include Communications and Connectivity, Advanced Electronic Solutions, Mission Systems and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment provides communication equipment, law enforcement and national security solutions and satellite communication equipment for land, sea and air applications. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides technology and solutions for intelligence operations and systems to communicate on land, sea and air. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for environments, weapons carriage and equipment for fast jets, transport aircraft, rotor craft, remote controlled robots and bomb disposal vehicles for military application. The Aviation Services segment provides outsourced aviation services for military and civil customers as well as “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered COBHAM PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBHMY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.27. COBHAM PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

