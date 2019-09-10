Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Sell

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNLN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. 361,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

