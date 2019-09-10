Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Sell

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. 2,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,953. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $61,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,806 shares in the company, valued at $519,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,848. 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tricida by 8.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 4.9% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Tricida by 99.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

