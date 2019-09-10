Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JMIA. Berenberg Bank raised Jumia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jumia Technologies to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Jumia Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

