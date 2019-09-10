Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KIN. Guggenheim started coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.28.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $274.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

