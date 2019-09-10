ZelCash Hits Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0850 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00840044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00224291 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002078 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 75,872,000 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

