Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 30.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $219,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $3,748,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,934 shares in the company, valued at $103,289,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,986. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,713. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.