Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,188,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.