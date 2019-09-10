ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.92 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 71.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $62,071.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00035922 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 176.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00216215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.01233736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

