$0.02 EPS Expected for Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jianpu Technology’s earnings. Jianpu Technology posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jianpu Technology.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%.

JT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Jianpu Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jianpu Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of JT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 345,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,055. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $483.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 7,973,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after buying an additional 778,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,610,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jianpu Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,086,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jianpu Technology by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 203,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 800.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 437,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

