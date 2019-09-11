-$0.22 EPS Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is $0.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group set a $44.00 target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RRGB stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 196,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $446.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

