-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.61). Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.19. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $48.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 target price on shares of Lovesac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lovesac by 1,264.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

