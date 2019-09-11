$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.74. 41,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

