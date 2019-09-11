$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $37,675,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,094,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,619,000 after purchasing an additional 257,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

