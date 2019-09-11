1,162,327 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,162,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,585,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.33% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $7,518,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,472,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after buying an additional 55,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 22,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,943. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.39. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

