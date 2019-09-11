126,603 Shares in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

In other First Horizon National news, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,588.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,769,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,854.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.