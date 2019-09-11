$16.30 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report sales of $16.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.99 million and the lowest is $8.96 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $83.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.98 million to $108.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $67.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.01 million to $128.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of ARGX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.07. 393,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,232. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in argenx by 143.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,169,000 after acquiring an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,705,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,937,000 after purchasing an additional 209,848 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $28,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

