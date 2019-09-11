$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $11.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.12. 470,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,869. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $415,742.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,859 shares of company stock worth $3,421,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,624,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 18.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

