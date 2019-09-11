25,000 Shares in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,622,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 910,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,630,400 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KRTX stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($146.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($144.83). On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

