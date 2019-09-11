29,000 Shares in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 217.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 145.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in New Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 974,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in New Gold by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,323,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 511,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,310. New Gold Inc has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.07.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.